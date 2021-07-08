https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/arizona-audit-war-room-points-possible-crimes-committed-maricopa-county-officials/

The Audit War Room has been calling for some serious consequences for those impeding the audit in Arizona.

On Wednesday morning, the Twitter page compared the Arizona audit to a bank audit, of which the election audit should be taken more seriously.

Why do we not hold our public servants who run elections above a bank’s standard?

If a forensic audit was ordered for a bank and the bank managers:

1. blocked access to the bank
2. withheld / deleted information
3. said they did not posses the passwords to the computers…

THEY WOULD GO TO JAIL! Shouldn't election officials be held to the same standard?

War Room then brought up the breach of voter records which was swept under the rug by officials including Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, County Recorder Steven Richer, and the Board of Supervisors.

They let this happen but they won’t allow the Senate access to routers, citing concerns over personal data and law enforcement data?

Seriously?

They later point out more crimes by the media and these crooked officials. Their lies have led to the obstruction of justice.

We must hold these people accountable for the crimes they’ve committed.

Their day will come.

