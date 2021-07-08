https://justthenews.com/nation/arizona-governor-signs-bill-prevent-teaching-critical-race-theory?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday signed a bill that would prevent local governments from teaching critical race theory in public schools or to government employees.

“I am not going to waste public dollars on lessons that imply the superiority of any race and hinder free speech,” Ducey said. “Here in Arizona, we’re going to continue to be leaders on civics education and teach important lessons about our nation’s history.”

The law prohibits the state from requiring employees to partake in critical race theory training from government entities and prohibits such the practice in schools.

Ducey signing the bill into law comes as other Republican legislatures have pushed for anti-critical race theory bills such as the one now being considered in Texas’ special legislative session.

The law targets teachings that “presents any form of blame or judgment on the basis of race, ethnicity or sex.” That includes programs that cause “discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress because of the individual’s race, ethnicity, or sex,” and bans teaching that “meritocracy or traits such as hard work ethic are racist or sexist.”

