https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/08/basta-hahaha-same-mainstream-media-that-spent-years-slobbering-all-over-avenatti-now-refuses-to-say-his-name-and-rofl/

A California lawyer …

That’s it?

That’s how they’re referring to Avenatti now? The guy they swore would be the end of Trump? The ‘HERO’ they championed to run for president?

Now they won’t even say his name.

Ouch.

A California lawyer who publicly sparred with then-President Donald Trump before criminal fraud charges disrupted his rapid ascent to fame faces sentencing after a jury concluded he tried to extort millions of dollars from Nike. https://t.co/ULTOOrbjoS — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) July 8, 2021

Avenatti is now officially the ‘lawyer who shall not be named’. HA HA HA HA HA HA

hahaha. Three years ago Avenatti was the left’s great white hope. Restore Integrity indeed. pic.twitter.com/4VVK3OUtlZ — SuzSnarknado ⚓️ (@ZannSuz) July 8, 2021

I thought this was the savior that would take down the big orange man! — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) July 8, 2021

Sort of like Mueller.

Our pals on the Left sure do pick some ‘winners’ to treat as heroes and by winners, we mean total and complete losers.

Avenatti or Nike…I’m not sure which entity is the more execrable. Still, it’s heartwarming to see the media’s former favorite presidential contender get his comeuppance. — Wooferville 🐶❤️ (@LizzerMack) July 8, 2021

Why not both?

Been awhile since I’ve seen “Avenatti for POTUS” tweets.

😝🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Mojack Marine (@MojackMarine) July 8, 2021

Hilarious, ain’t it?

Karma in action.

***

Related:

Gosh, how very TELLING: 150 people were shot to death in major cities this past weekend … and here’s CNN’s homepage

Nothing to see here, just Jen Psaki admitting the feds will be going door-to-door to Americans who have not been vaccinated (watch)

‘Science has become a secular pseudo-religion’: Zuby tweets EPIC thread on the ’20 things he learned about humanity during the pandemic’

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

