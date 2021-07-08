https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/joe-biden-bin-laden-raid

If you forget that this man has access to the nuclear codes, you can start laughing this off as Classic Joe Biden. Then you remember he’s the leader of the free world and hope he doesn’t confuse the big red button as one of those fidget toys kids play with. There are three Biden’s. Biden who butchers the English language. Creepy Whisper Biden. Then there’s the Biden who forgets what he was saying mid-silence and leaves America in awkward silence. This video is that Biden, from a speech he gave today.







Joe Biden Attempts To Take Credit For Osama Bin Laden Raid That He Opposed



We went for two reasons. One…

This is where Joe Biden forgot what he was saying. Possibly, where he was as well. Maybe the poop started to come out, again, and Ronald Klain forgot to change him into his old man diapers before the speech. Whatever happened, these constant brain lapses in mid-sentence are getting troubling. I’d also like to know what happens to his brain when this happens. I picture a cartoon where you zoom in on his brain and the monkey banging symbols together is getting defibrillated by EMTs.

…to bring Osama Bin Laden to the gates of hell. As i said at the time.

Problem. That is NOT what he said at the time. Biden opposed the raid. It was widely reported. Sure, the media will try cleaning up after him and explain away what he ACKSHUALLY said. Especially as more Republicans SEIZE on Biden’s latest puddingheaded moment. But as far back as 2015, when the media was more on Hillary’s side, Biden’s role in the raid went more like this.

“Joe, what do you think?” [Obama] asked, according to an account Biden gave months later.

“Mr. President, my suggestion is don’t go,” Biden said.

Osama Bin Laden being taking out was a great day in America. I hope that the 37 virgins all looked like Laurel Hubbard. Cheers to the brave SEAL team members who took them out. Cheers to everyone involved in the planning of the raid, and heck, even President Obama for greenlighting the raid. Lots of people supported the decision. Joe Biden was NOT one of them.

