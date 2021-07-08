https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/biden-forgets-talking-presser-attempts-take-credit-bin-laden-raid-opposed-video/

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks on Afghanistan and his administration’s effort to withdraw US troops and wind down the war.

“We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build,” Biden said Thursday echoing Trump.

At one point Joe Biden forgot what he talking about then attempted to take credit for the Bin Laden raid he opposed.

VIDEO:

WATCH: Joe Biden attempts to take credit for the Osama bin Laden raid that he opposed pic.twitter.com/FEH5VMEEQn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2021

More than 9 years ago, Joe Biden advised Barack Obama not to move forward with a special ops raid to take out Bin Laden.

“The president, he went around the table with all the senior people, including the chiefs of staff, and he said, ‘I have to make a decision. What is your opinion?’ He started with the national security advisor, the Secretary of State, and he ended with me,” Biden said.

“He said, ‘Joe, what do you think?’ And I said … ‘Mr. President, my suggestion is, don’t go.’”

FLASHBACK: In 2012, Biden said he was opposed to Bin Laden raid: “Mr. President, my suggestion is don’t go” pic.twitter.com/sdJRG55o7m — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 3, 2020

This isn’t the first time Joe Biden tried to rewrite history related to his opposition to the Bin Laden raid.

Last year on the campaign trail Joe Biden lied when confronted by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy about his opposition to the 2011 Bin Laden raid.

“Didn’t you tell President Obama not to go after bin Laden?” Doocy asked.

“No, I didn’t. I didn’t,” Biden retorted.

