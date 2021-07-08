https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/07/09/bidens-response-about-what-hes-doing-to-help-afghan-interpreters-is-just-a-disgrace-n408297
About The Author
Related Posts
Minnesota School District Adopts 'Black Lives Matter' Slogan as 'Official Government Speech' — 'Exempt from Dissent'
May 9, 2021
BLM Head Toward Location of New Police Shooting, Only to Turn Around Because of a Small Problem
April 20, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy