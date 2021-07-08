https://www.theblaze.com/news/u-s-border-patrol-agents-continue-apprehending-previously-convicted-criminals

As the U.S. faces an influx of migrants along its southern border, authorities continue to apprehend previously convicted criminals, including people convicted of heinous crimes such as attempted murder and sexual assault.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio, Texas, Sector arrested a Mexican man on July 4 and record checks showed that he had previously been convicted of second-degree attempted murder in California. The individual was deported in 2014 after spending five years in prison.

“From July 2-5, agents arrested three Mexican nationals with prior convictions for child molestation, sexual abuse, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Agents also arrested one Guatemalan national with prior convictions for sexual assault, sodomy, and kidnapping,” CBP reported.

But these represent only a fraction of the whopping 927 undocumented migrants with previous criminal convictions who have been arrested by Del Rio Sector agents so far during fiscal year 2021, which began on Oct. 1. That figure marks a 382% spike compared with the same time period last fiscal year, according to CBP.

“While we remain busy with large groups, criminals continue in their attempts to elude detection by crossing in our more remote areas,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II said in a statement. “With technology, partnerships, and highly trained agents, we have increased our ability to detect and arrest these criminals before they are able to cause further harm in the United States.”

A separate news release notes that Border Patrol agents encountered four individuals in Yuma, Arizona, early Tuesday morning, and after determining via questioning that the men were unlawfully in the country, the authorities moved the individuals to Yuma station for further processing. Record checks indicated that one 41-year-old individual was a convicted sex offender.

“[Rosario Antonio] Tena-Hernandez was arrested in 2017 for sex with a minor and convicted of the crime in a California court a year later. Tena-Hernandez was sentenced to three years in prison; however, it is unknown how much time he served,” CBP reported.

