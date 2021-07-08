https://www.oann.com/british-columbia-signs-up-to-canada-pm-trudeaus-c10-a-day-daycare-plan/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=british-columbia-signs-up-to-canada-pm-trudeaus-c10-a-day-daycare-plan



Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

July 9, 2021

By Julie Gordon

OTTAWA (Reuters) – British Columbia on Thursday became the first Canadian province to sign on to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national childcare plan, in a deal that could bolster the ruling Liberals in a key province ahead of a likely federal election this year.

Canada will invest C$3.2 billion ($2.56 billion) over five years under the plan, which will create tens of thousands of new daycare places and ensure all regulated spots in the province eventually cost just C$10 a day.

“When we talk about a feminist revival after this pandemic, that is what we are talking about: Concrete actions that will give everyone a chance to succeed,” Trudeau told reporters.

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in April laid out a plan to invest up to C$30 billion over five years to set up a long-promised national childcare program and help more women get back to work after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan, which would cut childcare costs in half in the first year and then down to C$10-a-day within five years, requires provinces and territories to sign on, with the two levels of government splitting the cost.

“For people with young kids, this is huge … This is real change you can count on,” Trudeau said on Thursday.

Trudeau has publicly talked down election speculation, but sources say he is aiming for a snap vote in September to capitalize on Canada’s emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic.

British Columbia will pay C$2.5 billion over three years under the deal. The province has already invested C$2 billion to advance its own childcare initiative.

($1 = 1.2518 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Sandra Maler)

