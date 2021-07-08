https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-brussels-airport-evacuated-for-bomb-threat/
The federal police decided to evacuate the departures hall at #brusselsairport due to a suspicious piece of baggage. @BelgiumDefence (DOVO/SEDEE) is on site to assess the situation. As soon as we have more info, we will communicate it on our Social Media.
— Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) July 8, 2021
It’s likely a false alarm.
🚨🇧🇪#Belgium: All three terminals of Brussels #Zaventem airport evacuated due to a suspicious package.
pic.twitter.com/q66YPWVZfB
— Wᵒˡᵛᵉʳᶤᶰᵉ Uᵖᵈᵃᵗᵉˢ𖤐 (@W0lverineupdate) July 8, 2021
Breaking: Brussels airport departure terminal has been evacuated due to a suspicious package. Possibly related: #QR194, which just departed from BRUS seems to be in a holding pattern. pic.twitter.com/fXrc9L5LSU
— Steven🌈 (@Airwaysfoodie) July 8, 2021