Not one person in my family will ever touch the Covid-19 vaccine.
That is the decision that we have made, unabashedly, as a family.
Medical freedom is an individual right that should NEVER be infringed upon and any person who thinks otherwise has no place in our government.
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 7, 2021
Twitter Leftists are melting down over this tweet…
As an employer— I can assure you that no employee at my company will ever be pressured to put any substance into their body as a condition of their employment.
Medical freedom is a corporate policy.
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 7, 2021