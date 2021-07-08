https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/cdc-updates-school-policy-vaccinated-students-can-go-without-mask?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its COVID-19 schools guidance, saying in-person learning is a priority in the fall and that students who are vaccinated don’t have to wear a mask, according to news reports.

The agency said students can go without a mask unless they are riding on a bus or school officials decide otherwise, according to ABC News.

