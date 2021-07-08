https://noqreport.com/2021/07/08/chinese-mom-of-three-dreaded-the-day-when-theyd-come-for-her-then-one-night-they-did/

It was her worst nightmare — come true. The mom of three had been dreading the day when the Chinese Communist officials would come after her. And one night, they did. That phone call, three years ago, feels like yesterday. It was the moment Zumrat Duwat would discover the truth that her government’s officials were denying: the network of concentration camps for her people was real. Then she — like so many millions before her — disappeared to one.

“It’s not like a normal prison,” she remembers from her new home a half-a-world away in Virginia. “There’s a lot of unbelievable torture in that place,” she told Breitbart through a translator. “I was there for 62 days, and I was preparing for death at every moment. I was preparing to be killed at every time.” Her nightmarish ordeal lasted two months, but the scars of what she experienced will last forever. “I witnessed them torture a person for saying, ‘I believe in God, not Xi Jinping,’” she shudders. “Then they took the person, and we never saw them again.”

The same happened again. And again. “The people are asked if there is a god, and do you believe in God?” she […]

