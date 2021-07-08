http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oFXEPG-kVOs/

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said Thursday on “OutFront” that he thought it was “time to start mandating” people to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Burnett said, “You know, Dr. Reiner, when you look at this in the broader context, there’s still a third of the eligible population in the United States that hasn’t got a single dose. The Biden Administration says it’s not their role to mandate get people vaccinated. Instead, they said this.”

In a clip, President Joe Biden said, “Please get vaccinated now.”

Burnett asked, “Given where things are going, is it time to move on from saying please to mandating?”

Reiner replied, “I do think it’s time to start mandating vaccines. And I think that the private industry and private organizations will do that. At GW university, where I work, starting in fall, you can’t be on campus unless you’re fully vaccinated.”

He added, “We’re at the part of the pandemic now where the problem in this country is that 150 million Americans are not vaccinated. Half of that number is less than 18 years of age. But let’s look at the adults. Seventy-five-million adults have chosen not to get vaccinated. That choice has consequences. Now, we can’t force you to take a jab in the arm. But there are many jobs, perhaps, that can prevent you from working if you decide not to get vaccinated. So I think we need to be more proactive, and we will see industry take the lead in this.”

