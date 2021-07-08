http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/bk79YGqtdfU/Warren-Buffett-Diane-Von-Furstenberg-arrive-Sun-Valley-day-two.html

Billionaire summer camp day two: Tim Cook, Warren Buffett, Diane Von Furstenberg and Evan Spiegel are spotted arriving at Sun Valley where the combined wealth of attendees is more than $700B – the GDP of SAUDI ARABIA

  • Big names and moguls in tech, business, film and media have been descending on Sun Valley, a tiny resort town in rural Idaho, for the annual five-day conference put on by Allen & Company 
  • Warren Buffett, the 90-year-old CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, was spotted on Wednesday being escorted to the conference in a golf cart 
  • Belgian fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg, 74, and her IAC chairman husband Barry Diller, 79, strolled in together for one of the conference’s morning sessions
  • Others arriving for the day two events included Snap Inc.’s Evan Spiegel, Rupert Murdoch’s ex-wife Wendi Deng and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his girlfriend Dana Blumberg
  • The elite gathering, which brings together top names from various industries each year, was canceled last year due to COVID-19

By Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

Published: | Updated:

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Warren Buffett, Diane Von Furstenberg and husband Barry Diller were among those spotted arriving for day two of the Sun Valley ‘billionaire’s summer camp’ where the estimated wealth of attendees surpasses $700 billion, the equivalent of the GDP of Saudi Arabia.

Big names and moguls in tech, business, film and media have been descending on Sun Valley, a tiny resort town in rural Idaho, for the annual five-day conference put on by Allen & Company.

Buffett, the 90-year-old CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, was spotted on Wednesday being escorted to the conference in a golf cart. 

Belgian fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg, 74, and her IAC chairman husband Barry Diller, 79, strolled in together for one of the conference’s morning sessions.

Others who were spotted arriving for the day two events included Snap Inc.’s Evan Spiegel, Rupert Murdoch’s ex-wife Wendi Deng, ViacomCBS Chair Shari Redstone, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his girlfriend Dana Blumberg, and Alice and Olivia CEO Stacey Bendet. 

Apple CEO Tim Cook made his appearance on day two of the elite annual Sun Valley conference, which brings together some of the world’s richest people from across a wide variety of industries. He is seen speaking with Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of internet software and services

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his girlfriend Dana Blumberg were spotted arriving for one of the conference’s morning sessions

Among the major figures who have already made an appearance include Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Netflix Co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, CBS News’ Gayle King, CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Nike CEO John Donahoe and ex-Disney CEO Michael Eisner.

Others who are rumored to be attending include Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, his successor Andy Jassy, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft’s Bill Gates.  

A jet belonging to Bezos was spotted arriving at the airport but the billionaire has not yet been spotted publicly. 

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley are also expected to attend. Robert Thomson, chief executive of News Corp, is also among the invitees, as is Fox Corp. Chief Operating Officer John Nallen.  

An estimate based on the latest available figures puts the total wealth of those known to be in attendance and those rumored to be attending at more than $700 billion, which is the GDP of Saudi Arabia. 

The elite gathering, which brings together top names from various industries each year, was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

This year, the event – running from July 6 to 10 –  includes strict COVID measures, including proof of vaccination, onsite testing and outside meetings to minimize any potential spread. 

Over the holiday weekend, private jets belonging to attendees began arriving and taking up space on the tarmac at Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey as they parked up for the week.

Bill Weldon former chairman of Johnson & Johnson returns from the afternoon session Wednesday

Susanna Lemann Founder of the luxury travel company Matuete heads to lunch Wednesday

Wes Edens, co-founder of Fortress Investment Group and co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks returned from Wednesday's afternoon session

CEO of Empresas Polar, Lorenzo Mendoza, leaves lunch at the conference Wednesday

Summerly Horning, board member of Newport Federal, returns to Sun Valley's afternoon session

Michael Lynton, chairman of Snap Inc. walks to lunch on day two of the five-day conference

Journalist Evan Osnos appeared for day two of the elite conference

Evan Greenberg, CEO of Chubb Unlimited heads back from Wednesday's afternoon session

Journalist Becky Quick returned from the afternoon session on the second day of the 2021 Sun Valley conference

Matt Malagari of Allan & Company, the investment bank that puts on the annual conference, returns from Wednesday's afternoon session

From there, guests were chauffeured the 15 miles to the lodge at the edge of Idaho’s Sawtooth National Forest in a tiny town of just 1,500. 

The event is where major business deals have been made in the past.  

Discovery’s David Zaslav has already teased some potential business deals, saying that more might follow after the announcement in May of its $43billion merger deal with AT&T’s entertainment arm WarnerMedia.

‘We’re not done yet,’ he told the New York Post as he entered the conference, saying he’ll continue to search for more viable mergers once the deal is closed in eight months.

‘There’s a lot of assets out there that have good IP that will probably get new homes.’ 

In May, AT&T said it was spinning off WarnerMedia which is made up from HBO, the Warner Bros. film and TV studio along with the cable networks of TNT and TBS into a new venture being formed with Discovery. 

The following week, Amazon announced its intention to acquire MGM studios. 

Previous deals that have their roots at Sun Valley include the 1995 purchase of Capital Cities/ABC by Disney, Comcast’s acquisition of NBCUniversal in 2009, the purchase of AOL by Verizon in 2015, and Jeff Bezos’ purchase of The Washington Post in 2013.

The conference began in 1982, and in its early days founder Herbert Allen – who co-founded Allen & Company with brother Charles – had to beg invitees to come.   

Billionaire summer camp: The Sun Valley attendees and their estimated net worths

Tim Cook – Apple CEO: $1.4B 

Mark Zuckerberg – Facebook CEO: $127B  

Bill Gates – Microsoft co-founder: $128.9B 

Jeff Bezos – Amazon founder: $201.8B

Warren Buffett – Berkshire Hathaway: $101.3B 

Robert Kraft – New England Patriots owner: $6.9B

Evan Spiegel – Snap Inc.: $13B  

Sheryl Sandberg – Facebook COO: $1.9B

 Reed Hastings – Netflix Co-CEO: $5.3B

Ted Sarandos – Netflix co-CEO: $250M

Gayle King – CBS News: $40M

Anderson Cooper – CNN: $200M

John Donahoe – Nike CEO: $135M

Michael Eisner – ex-Disney CEO: $1B

Shari Redstone – ViacomCBS Chairwoman: $500M

Stacey Bendet – Alice + Olivia CEO: $1M

Bob Iger – Disney board Chairman: $690M

Ken Langone – Businessman/investor: $5.6B

Lorenzo Mendoza – Empresas Polar CEO: $1.4B

Andy Jassy – Amazon CEO: $500M

Robert Kotick – Activision Blizzard CEO: $600M

Doug McMillon – Walmart CEO: $247M

Barry Diller – IAC Chairman:  $3.7B

Donald Graham – ex-Washington Post Publisher: $311M

Andrew Ross Sorkin – CNBC: $10M

Michael Neidorff – Centene Corporation CEO: $553M 

Brian Grazer – Imagine Entertainment producer: $400M

Eric Lefkofsky – Groupon co-founder: $4.2B

Henry Kravis – KKR & Co. Inc co-founder: $8.2B 

Mike Bloomberg – Businessman/philanthropist: $59B

Greg Maffei – Liberty Media CEO: $125M

Brian Kelly – Activision Blizzard Inc: $1.96B

David Zaslav – Discovery Communications CEO: $124M

Jason Kilar –  WarnerMedia CEO: $200M

Jeff Shell – NBCUniversal CEO: $23M

Brian Roberts – Comcast CEO: $2B

Hans Vestberg – Verizon CEO: $26M

Tim Armstrong – ex-AOL CEO: $450M

Bob Chapek – Disney CEO: $335M

Mike Cavanagh – Comcast CFO: $31.9M

Adriana Cisneros – Grupo Cisneros CEO: $4B

Anthony Noto – SoFi CEO: $87M

Marne Levine – Facebook: $3.1M

Bret Taylor – Salesforce COO: $278M

Ned Segal – Twitter CFO: $60M

Michael Ovitz – businessman/ex- talent agent: $500M

Mickey Mikitani – Rakuten CEO: $7B

Ynon Kreiz – CEO of Mattel: $18.4M

Candice Bergen – actress: $50M

Rob Manfred – MLB Commissioner: $30M

David Patraeus – Former CIA Director: $2M 

Max Levchin – Paypal co-founder: $1.8B

 Stan Druckenmiller – Duquesne Capital: $5.6B

Frank Slootman – CEO of Snowflake: $2B

Mike Berman – Washington lobbyist: $2.3M

Bill McDermott – ServiceNow CEO: $76M

 

