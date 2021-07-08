http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/bk79YGqtdfU/Warren-Buffett-Diane-Von-Furstenberg-arrive-Sun-Valley-day-two.html

Advertisement

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Warren Buffett, Diane Von Furstenberg and husband Barry Diller were among those spotted arriving for day two of the Sun Valley ‘billionaire’s summer camp’ where the estimated wealth of attendees surpasses $700 billion, the equivalent of the GDP of Saudi Arabia.

Big names and moguls in tech, business, film and media have been descending on Sun Valley, a tiny resort town in rural Idaho, for the annual five-day conference put on by Allen & Company.

Buffett, the 90-year-old CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, was spotted on Wednesday being escorted to the conference in a golf cart.

Belgian fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg, 74, and her IAC chairman husband Barry Diller, 79, strolled in together for one of the conference’s morning sessions.

Others who were spotted arriving for the day two events included Snap Inc.’s Evan Spiegel, Rupert Murdoch’s ex-wife Wendi Deng, ViacomCBS Chair Shari Redstone, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his girlfriend Dana Blumberg, and Alice and Olivia CEO Stacey Bendet.

Apple CEO Tim Cook made his appearance on day two of the elite annual Sun Valley conference, which brings together some of the world’s richest people from across a wide variety of industries. He is seen speaking with Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of internet software and services

Warren Buffett, the 90-year-old CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, was spotted on Wednesday being escorted to the conference in a golf cart

Belgian fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg, 74, and her IAC chairman husband Barry Diller, 79, strolled in together for one of the conference’s morning sessions

CNN’s Anderson Cooper leaves lunch on Wednesday at the elite conference

Others who were spotted arriving for the day two events included Snap Inc.’s Evan Spiegel (left) and Rupert Murdoch’s ex-wife Wendi Deng

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his girlfriend Dana Blumberg were spotted arriving for one of the conference’s morning sessions

Among the major figures who have already made an appearance include Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Netflix Co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, CBS News’ Gayle King, CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Nike CEO John Donahoe and ex-Disney CEO Michael Eisner.

Others who are rumored to be attending include Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, his successor Andy Jassy, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft’s Bill Gates.

A jet belonging to Bezos was spotted arriving at the airport but the billionaire has not yet been spotted publicly.

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley are also expected to attend. Robert Thomson, chief executive of News Corp, is also among the invitees, as is Fox Corp. Chief Operating Officer John Nallen.

An estimate based on the latest available figures puts the total wealth of those known to be in attendance and those rumored to be attending at more than $700 billion, which is the GDP of Saudi Arabia.

The elite gathering, which brings together top names from various industries each year, was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

This year, the event – running from July 6 to 10 – includes strict COVID measures, including proof of vaccination, onsite testing and outside meetings to minimize any potential spread.

Over the holiday weekend, private jets belonging to attendees began arriving and taking up space on the tarmac at Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey as they parked up for the week.

Former New York City Michael Bloomberg (left) leaves lunch, and Todd Combs, investment manager at Berkshire Hathaway and CEO of Geico, heads to the morning session of the annual conference on Wednesday

President and CEO of Hearst Steven Swartz (left) greets producer Jeffrey Katzenberg on day two of the conference

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell (left) talks to Brian Glazer, founder of Imagine Entertainment on Wednesday. Major business deals have emerged from talks at the conference

Bill Weldon (left) former chairman of Johnson & Johnson and Dan Widmaier, CEO of Bolt Threads return from the afternoon session Wednesday

Journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin and his wife Pilar Queen make their way to the conference’s day two morning session

Commissioner of the PGA Tour Jay Monahan (left) and President and CEO of PayPal Dan Schulman both walk to a morning session

CEO of Uber Dara Khosrowshahi and his wife Syd chat as they head to lunch on Wednesday

Susanna Lemann Founder of the luxury travel company Matuete heads to lunch, and Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, walks to the morning session Wednesday

Tommy Frist, co-founder of HCA Healthcare (from left), Greg Maffei CEO of Liberty Media and Julie Frist returned to the conference’s afternoon session Wednesday

Wes Edens, co-founder of Fortress Investment Group and co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks and financial writer Sandy Coburn returned from Wednesday’s afternoon session

Business investor Ken Langone (left) and Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies take a stroll to lunch Wednesday

CEO of Cisco Systems Chuck Robbins (left) and CEO of Workday Aneel Bhusri take a walk together Wednesday afternoon at Idaho’s Sun Valley conference

CEO of Empresas Polar, Lorenzo Mendoza, (left) and Rami Farraj chairman of the Royal Health Awareness Society leave lunch at the conference Wednesday

Former Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes and his wife Lisa head to lunch together at Idaho’s Sun Valley lodge

CEO and a co-founder of Zipline Keller Rinaudo and his wife Steph Nevins strolled in on Wednesday morning

Susan Mercandetti, editor at large for Penguin Random House and Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations headed together to Sun Valley’s morning session Wednesday

CEO of Magic Leap Peggy Johnson and President and CEO at Booking Holdings Glenn Fogel were both spotted out running prior to morning sessions beginning on Wednesday

Summerly Horning, board member of Newport Federal, and IAC CEO Joey Levin return to Sun Valley’s afternoon session

Tim O’Shaughnessy CEO of Graham Holdings and his wife Laura took a morning walk Wednesday at the 2021 Sun Valley conference

Kevin Sabet former White House Office of National Drug Control Policy advisor and his wife, Shahrzad, were seen together on day two of the conference

Michael Lynton, (left) chairman of Snap Inc. and Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz walk to lunch on day two of the five-day conference

Coca-Cola CEO Muhtar Kent held his wife Monica Meacci’s hand as the pair arriving on Wednesday morning

Journalist Evan Osnos (left) and President and CEO of Illumina Francis deSouza appeared for day two of the elite conference

Cofounder of Vertex Partnership Academies Ian Rowe and wife Sylvia strolled hand in hand around the resort

Evan Greenberg, CEO of Chubb Unlimited and Roberta Jacobson, diplomat and former US assistant secretary of state, head back from Wednesday’s afternoon session

Attorney Doreen Xia, (left), wife of Kitty Hawk Corporation Sebastian Thrun, walked with Ami Danoff, founder and CFO of the Women’s Foundation of Boston on Wednesday afternoon of the conference

Michael Keating, a partner at Foley Hoag LLP, and his wife Marty, took a stroll Wednesday afternoon at the elite conference

Journalist Becky Quick and Eli Jacobs, financier and former owner of the Baltimore Orioles returned from the afternoon session on the second day of the 2021 Sun Valley conference

Susan Treacy executive creative director at advertising firm Energy BBDO, and tissue engineering specialist Dr. Jay Vacanti head over to the conference morning session Wednesday

hair of ViacomCBS Shari Redstone (left) and fashion designer and CEO of Alice + Olivia Stacey Bendet (right) were also spotted arriving for day two events

Phil Deutch managing partner of NGP Energy Technology, and Sarah Bond, corporate vice president of game ecosystem at Xbox, returned to Wednesday’s Sun Valley afternoon session

Real estate developer and former majority owner of the Mets, Fred Wilpon and his wife Judy walk to Wednesday’s morning session at the so-called ‘billionaire summer camp’

Political commentator Thomas Friedman and his wife, Ann, take a stroll to Wednesday’s morning session

Journalist David Ignatius and his wife, Eve, returned together to Wednesday’s afternoon session at the lodge

Matt Malagari (left) and Ron Johnson of Allan & Company, the investment bank that puts on the annual conference, return from Wednesday’s afternoon session

Chief Investment Officer of Ranger Global Advisors, LLC Alex von Fürstenberg and his wife Ali Kay share a laugh as they leave lunch together Wednesday

Co-founder of the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, Ben Horowitz, and his wife Felicia head to lunch together on day two of the conference that brings A-listers together from across the globe

ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott waved as he walked to lunch on Day Two of the Sun Valley Conference

Canadian businessman Andre Desmarais and his wife France Chretien appear at day two of the annual Sun Valley conference

Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic, CEO of Cleveland Clinic, and his wife Anya Weaving walked with other conference attendees Wednesday afternoon

Gahl Burt, chairwoman of the American Academy in Berlin and diplomat Martin Indyk walk to the Sun Valley morning session Wednesday

President and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare Marc Harrison and his wife Mary Carole Harrison walk to a morning session on the second day of the five-day elite conference

Tim Armstrong, CEO of Flowcode and his wife Nancy headed to the morning session Wednesday

From there, guests were chauffeured the 15 miles to the lodge at the edge of Idaho’s Sawtooth National Forest in a tiny town of just 1,500.

The event is where major business deals have been made in the past.

Discovery’s David Zaslav has already teased some potential business deals, saying that more might follow after the announcement in May of its $43billion merger deal with AT&T’s entertainment arm WarnerMedia.

‘We’re not done yet,’ he told the New York Post as he entered the conference, saying he’ll continue to search for more viable mergers once the deal is closed in eight months.

‘There’s a lot of assets out there that have good IP that will probably get new homes.’

In May, AT&T said it was spinning off WarnerMedia which is made up from HBO, the Warner Bros. film and TV studio along with the cable networks of TNT and TBS into a new venture being formed with Discovery.

The following week, Amazon announced its intention to acquire MGM studios.

Previous deals that have their roots at Sun Valley include the 1995 purchase of Capital Cities/ABC by Disney, Comcast’s acquisition of NBCUniversal in 2009, the purchase of AOL by Verizon in 2015, and Jeff Bezos’ purchase of The Washington Post in 2013.

The conference began in 1982, and in its early days founder Herbert Allen – who co-founded Allen & Company with brother Charles – had to beg invitees to come.

The Sun Valley Resort is seen ahead of the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference After a year hiatus due to the CVOID-19 pandemic the world’s most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, and technology will converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive week-long conference