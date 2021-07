http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/AxLOdxnJODs/CT-scales-back-COVID-19-death-reporting-as-16299420.php

As key metrics used to track the COVID-19 pandemic remain low, state officials announced Wednesday they will shift to releasing updates on the number of coronavirus deaths on a weekly basis.

The announcement was made through a footnote on the daily summary of cases published by Gov. Ned Lamont’s office.

Since early in the pandemic, new fatalities attributed to COVID-19 had been added to the official death toll on a daily basis throughout the week. The state does not publish numbers Saturday and Sunday, instead having the Monday report include numbers from the last three days.

Going forward, updates to the death count “provided by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will occur only on Thursdays,” the press release from the governor’s office reads.





State officials have warned previously the daily death toll was a lagging indicator for the pandemic given that deaths could be reported weeks after someone became infected and fell ill.





Infections remained low through the start of July despite figures showing that the vaccine roll out has slowed significantly in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, the state reported a positivity rate of 0.89 percent, with 92 new cases found throughout the state out of 10,304 tests. The number of people hospitalized for the illness held steady at 32 statewide. No new deaths were reported and the total remains 8,278.

The low number of new infections comes as about 61 percent of all residents in Connecticut are fully vaccinated and 67.5 percent have received at least one dose, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Wednesday shows.

Demand for the vaccine has continued to drop in recent weeks. The latest figures from the state through the end of June showed that weekly vaccine administration had fallen to roughly 43,000 doses from a high of 314,000 a week in mid-April.

In light of the decreased demand, a number of providers have started to shutter mass vaccination sites and pivot toward more community-based vaccination efforts, such as mobile and pop-up clinics.

The state and municipalities have also turned toward incentives to get more people to get a shot. Last month, Lamont’s office announced those 18 and over who get a shot can enter to win a “pair of premium seats” at upcoming concerts, an incentive officially called “Rock the Shot.” Tickets will also be handed out to the first 24 people to get vaccinated at upcoming clinics.

Other incentives have included taco truck vouchers for people who get vaccinated, and in May the governor’s office offered free drinks at restaurants for people who could prove they had been vaccinated.