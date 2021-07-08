http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/yxQd2-8QwEM/

Consumers’ Research is targeting Major League Baseball (MLB) and Ticketmaster ahead of the All Star Game set for next week, accusing them of participating in “woke capitalism.”

The seven-figure ad campaign targets MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred over his “dishonest, partisan talking points.”

“Commissioner Rob Manfred moved the All-Star game from Atlanta, parroting dishonest, partisan talking points,” the narrator says in the ad. “Why is he making baseball political anyway? Because of his terrible record.”

“Viewership way down, ticket prices way up.” the narrator continued, noting MLB’s “sketchy deals in China.” The ad also states that “Manfred has been so bad that Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders agree maybe the league should pay taxes like everyone else.”

The ad concludes with a note to Manfred and the MLB: “Rob Manfred, Major League Baseball serve your customers, not woke politicians.”

After MLB announced this year’s All-Star Game would be relocated out of Atlanta, Georgia, it was reported that the city lost as much as $190 million in revenue. Last month, a Manhattan judge rejected an attempt to force the league to return the game to Atlanta.

