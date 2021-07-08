https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/08/contract-binding-you-to-whiteness-christopher-rufo-says-school-districts-now-using-book-on-coming-to-terms-with-whiteness/

We used this graphic with a recent post about Christopher Rufo and his fight against critical race theory, but we weren’t sure where it was from. Was it an assignment a student turned in? On the left, it says, “Whiteness is a bad deal. It always was” above a speech bubble reading, “Dude, we can see your pointy tail.”

On the right is a person made up of a flaming $20 bill with a hand extended, a pointy tail sticking out from behind, and a giant “Contract binding you to whiteness.” With your signature, you get stolen land, stolen riches, and special favors. Whiteness also lets you “mess endlessly with the lives of your friends, neighbors, loved ones, and all fellow humans of color (for the purpose of profit).” Just sign below.

Now that he mentions it, this looks like the illustrations in the children’s book “Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness” by Anastasia Higginbotham, which the New York Times described as “an honest explanation about how power and privilege factor into the lives of white children, at the expense of other groups, and how they can help seek justice.” HuffPost named it on its list of anti-racist books for kids and teens.

Rufo says at least 25 public school districts are now teaching “Not My Idea.”

Liberal publications have given it rave reviews.

But that’s the thing about critical race theory: systematic racism means white people, even lowly blue-collar workers, benefit from the systemic racism built into America, which was founded on white supremacy. So you do have privilege (to live on stolen land, etc.).

