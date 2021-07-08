https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/08/contract-binding-you-to-whiteness-christopher-rufo-says-school-districts-now-using-book-on-coming-to-terms-with-whiteness/

We used this graphic with a recent post about Christopher Rufo and his fight against critical race theory, but we weren’t sure where it was from. Was it an assignment a student turned in? On the left, it says, “Whiteness is a bad deal. It always was” above a speech bubble reading, “Dude, we can see your pointy tail.”

On the right is a person made up of a flaming $20 bill with a hand extended, a pointy tail sticking out from behind, and a giant “Contract binding you to whiteness.” With your signature, you get stolen land, stolen riches, and special favors. Whiteness also lets you “mess endlessly with the lives of your friends, neighbors, loved ones, and all fellow humans of color (for the purpose of profit).” Just sign below.

Now that he mentions it, this looks like the illustrations in the children’s book “Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness” by Anastasia Higginbotham, which the New York Times described as “an honest explanation about how power and privilege factor into the lives of white children, at the expense of other groups, and how they can help seek justice.” HuffPost named it on its list of anti-racist books for kids and teens.

Rufo says at least 25 public school districts are now teaching “Not My Idea.”

SCOOP: At least 25 public school districts in 12 states are now teaching “Not My Idea,” a book that claims “whiteness” is the devil, luring children with the promise of “stolen land [and] stolen riches.” Critical race theory is driving public education—and must be stopped. pic.twitter.com/FRzpxywwbj — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 8, 2021

Here is the full list of public school districts that are teaching “Not My Idea,” which traffics in the noxious principles of race essentialism, collective guilt, and anti-whiteness. Sign up for my newsletter to learn more: https://t.co/rBln8Elceq pic.twitter.com/yYuBVALWUv — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 8, 2021

P.S. The idea that “whiteness” is a form of “stolen land and riches” derives from one of critical race theory’s founding texts, “Whiteness As Property,” authored by Cheryl Harris in 1993. They’ve directly adapted CRT for elementary schools.https://t.co/rt7cJnu7cC — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 8, 2021

Holy fuck this is just outrageous. — Matt Hardwick (@HardwickNYC) July 8, 2021

But that’s not Critical Race Theory. pic.twitter.com/bI9qicefWa — Chris Tina (@LisasTurtle) July 8, 2021

I really don’t know how anyone can look at this children’s book and not be outraged. — “Hey it’s Debug!” 🧐 (@heyitsDebug) July 8, 2021

Liberal publications have given it rave reviews.

So on the contract it says *for the purpose of profit*. Maybe I have to renegotiate my contract or something, but I’m really not that wealthy yet? Like, I’m just a lowly blue collar worker.

Can I speak to someone about this? I didn’t know I was eligible for stolen riches & land. — brrookzy (@brrookzy) July 8, 2021

But that’s the thing about critical race theory: systematic racism means white people, even lowly blue-collar workers, benefit from the systemic racism built into America, which was founded on white supremacy. So you do have privilege (to live on stolen land, etc.).

Replace “whiteness” with literally any other race-related term and this would be – very correctly – labeled as a 100% racist tome and immediately banned. Neo-racism is growing and is government-endorsed. By the time China invade they’ll just have to walk in the front door. — Wilde (@WildeSideView) July 8, 2021

These Marxists are the actual devils. No lie is too big, no low is too low. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 8, 2021

This is the woman who is “cool with” children not liking themselves & thinking police only kill Black people. She is more concerned with pushing a narrative than the well-being of actual children. https://t.co/OsvIkKCmRz — Carlyn (@toleratefreedom) July 8, 2021

