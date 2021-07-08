https://www.oann.com/cycling-politt-wins-tour-de-france-stage-12/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cycling-politt-wins-tour-de-france-stage-12



Cycling – Tour de France – Stage 12 – Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Nimes – France – July 8, 2021 Bora–Hansgrohe rider Nils Politt of Germany celebrates after winning stage 12 Pool via REUTERS/Christophe Ena Cycling – Tour de France – Stage 12 – Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Nimes – France – July 8, 2021 Bora–Hansgrohe rider Nils Politt of Germany celebrates after winning stage 12 Pool via REUTERS/Christophe Ena

July 8, 2021

(Reuters) – German Nils Politt won the 12th stage of the Tour de France, a 159.4-km ride from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux on Thursday.

The 27-year-old rider prevailed from the day’s breakaway, making his decisive attack 11.8 kilometres from the line.

Spain’s Imanol Erviti was second, with Australian Harry Sweeny coming home third, both 31 seconds behind, according to provisional timings.

Politt’s victory, the biggest in his career, gives his Bora-Hansgrohe team something to cheer about after triple world champion Peter Sagan pulled out with a knee injury before the start of the day’s racing.

Overall leader Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia was safe in the main bunch, some 15 minutes behind.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

