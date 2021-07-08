https://conservativebrief.com/arizona-trump-44680/



If you are a Democrat and want to score political points quick, it appears that the playbook is to investigate Donald Trump.

It is what New York is doing and now the Democrat Arizona Secretary Of State Katie Hobbs is following their lead, AZ Central reported.

On Wednesday she asked Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, to open a criminal investigation into whether Trump and his allies did anything to interfere with the election audit in Maricopa County.

She said that some communications “involve clear efforts to induce supervisors to refuse to comply with their duties,” which could be a violation of the state’s laws.

She mentioned The Arizona Republic’s reporting saying that there were voicemails text and text messages from the White House, Rudy Giuliani, and Kelli Ward, the Arizona Republican Party Chair, to the Republican members of the Board of Supervisors.

“The reporting also includes firsthand statements from the victims of this potential crime,” she said.

Brnovich did not immediately comment on Hobbs’ request, which was emailed directly to the attorney general shortly after 1 p.m.

Late Wednesday, Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., called on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to examine the possibility of “an extremely serious crime” in what Gallago called a “pressure campaign” exerted by the Trump campaign and party officials.

Their efforts “reflect a disturbing trend following the 2020 election of Trump advisors and allies, and even former President Trump himself, committing potential crimes to overturn the election,” Gallego wrote.

The U.S. Justice Department did not have an immediate response earlier Wednesday when asked whether it might look into the matter.

The issue gets murky because Hobbs is running for governor next year and is a Democrat and it is tough not to see the political overtones.

Attacking Trump and promising to imprison him could work well for any Democrat seeking to advance their careers, similar to the “lock her up” chants directed at Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election that never led to her even being charged with any crimes.

“As you said just last week, ‘Fair elections are the cornerstone of our republic, and they start with rational laws that protect both the right to vote and the accuracy of the results,’” she said to Brnovich in her letter asking for an investigation. “Arizona law protects election officials from those who would seek to interfere with their sacred duties to ascertain and certify the will of the voters.”

But for his part Brnovich has vowed to fight any attempts by the Joe Biden administration into getting involved with, or micromanaging, Arizona’s elections.

“The courts are not in the mood for this nonsense…if you look at the hypocrisy of the left, there are states like New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, the list goes on and on, that have way more restrictions when it comes to voting than Arizona does. We offer a plethora of options. So if indeed the Biden administration wants to take our state to court, I will fight them, and to quote Al Davis, ‘We will just win, baby,’” he said on The Faulkner Focus, Fox News reported.

“It’s going to make it much more difficult for DOJ to proceed with these publicity stunts, and let’s make no mistake, that’s what they are. The Biden administration is trying to appease the far left of the party, and what they are doing is shredding the rule the Department of Justice traditionally had,” he said.

“I worked at DOJ at one point and the idea that they’re going to kind of selectively go into red states and file lawsuits because they want to micromanage our elections is really not only contrary to the Constitution, but it exposes how political this is because we know that there are a whole host of left-wing states with way more restrictions than a state like Arizona has. So shame on the DOJ, shame on the Bush administration for caving to left-wing activists,” he said.

