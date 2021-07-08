https://rairfoundation.com/exposed-pro-pedophilia-writers-behind-lgbt-song-threatening-to-convert-your-children-video/

In honor of Pride Month, the radicalized San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus released a song warning heterosexual parents, they are targeting and will “convert” their children. The two writers behind the controversial song, Charlie Sohne and Tim Rosser, are most well-known for their play romanticizing and normalizing child trafficking and pedophilia.

Charlie Sohne (left) and Tim Rosser (right)

The song, titled “A Message From the Gay Community,” mocks parents that fear the intolerant, discriminatory agenda of the left-wing LGBT community,

“We’ll convert your children – happens bit by bit, quietly and subtly and, you will barely notice it…We’ll convert your children: we’ll make them tolerant and fair….we’re coming for them, we’re coming for your children.”

In 2018, the song’s writers created the music for the highly contentious play, The Boy Who Danced On Air. The play romanticizes the sexual assault of young Afghani boys, which is a widely practiced Islamic “tradition” in Afghanistan and Pakistan called Bacha Bazi, “boy play.” This sexually abusive practice involves young boys being forced to dress up as females and dance seductively for older men. These young boys called Bacha Bareesh, or beardless boys, are typically owned by wealthy men and are regularly the victims of sexual assault and abuse.

As the left-wing New York Times admits in their review of the play, “The sexual content… in dances charmingly choreographed by Nejla Yatkin and in a few shirtless cuddles that suggest romance more than predation.”

The writer’s names are proudly displayed on the choir’s promotional poster of their threatening new song:

Charlie Sohne and Tim Rosser publicized their song on the duos Facebook page; however, the post now leads to a broken link:

So when the left calls for “tolerance,” are they asking parents to “tolerate” pedophilia and sexual abuse? Are they asking parents to “tolerate” others teaching their children about sex? What is it that the left themselves are required to “tolerate”?

Tolerance is “the ability to live with people whose opinions and behavior you don’t agree with.” However, the left will no longer tolerate diversity of thought or anyone who does not support their sexualized agenda.

Parents who do not want the left teaching their children about sexuality or sexual education are not “tolerated” by the left; instead, they are often verbally attacked, doxxed, canceled, and labeled homophobic or intolerant. Unfortunately, this is a common tactic of the left; if you do not submit to their ideology, they will either destroy you or physically harm you.

As RAIR Foundation USA recently reported, the left-wing European Union is furious over a new Hungarian law that only allows “parents to decide on the sexual education of their children,” not schools. The leftists fighting to strip Hungarian mothers and fathers of their parental rights are drumming up support by falsely accusing the Hungarian government of adopting discriminatory, homophobic laws.

Watch the choir’s music video featuring the song “A Message From the Gay Community.” The music video was released by the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus and has since been made private on youtube:

