Melinda Gates: “It’s a universal theme when I go out, about ‘I want to be able to feed my children, and what I really want to do is educate my children, and the only way I can do that is if I don’t have so many.'”

So-called Catholic billionaire Melinda Gates is making sure the international Culture of Death extends to developing countries.

Melinda Gates: “Because of intense political pressure in the United States, and some religious pressure, the global health community had backed off on contraceptives. And in 2012, we led an initiative and stepped back in.”



The pledge of the Gates Foundation did begin in 2012, with Gates telling The Guardian’s Joanna Moorhead women need more access to contraception.

Gates: “The pledge is to get 120 million women access to contraceptives by the year 2020. And the whole idea is to put this back on the global health agenda.”

Gates is now announcing the foundation plans to spend over $2 billion to get contraception to women overseas. Despite the Gates’ impending divorce, her foundation with husband Bill continues to remain intact. Unlike her husband, Melinda Gates considers herself a devout Catholic, claiming to love the Church’s social justice teachings.

Gates: “The Catholic Church has a beautiful mission around social justice. They care about poor people.”



Gates, however, believes when it comes to so-called women’s issues, she knows better than the Magisterium — which Christ established to teach with His authority on matters of faith and morals.

Gates: “I’m still a practicing Catholic, but over 90% of Catholic women in the United States use contraceptives because we believe in them. I use them.”

The Catholic Church teaches contraception is intrinsically evil because it separates union from procreation and love from life. This means no intent or circumstance can justify impeding human life by interrupting the natural end of the marital act. Further, most chemical means of contraception also act as abortifacients — potentially causing early abortion without the mother knowing it.

Gates: “The Catholic Church believes in … natural family planning, natural birth-spacing. That’s an OK method to teach women.”

In the Gospel, Simon Peter suggested what seemed good and compassionate — that Jesus not suffer at the hands of the Romans. Jesus responded with His reprimand, “Get behind me Satan!” (Mark 8:33). Likewise, Melinda Gates is a prime example today of shortsighted compassion trumping God’s perfect will.

Unfortunately, she’s got billions of dollars to spread her grave error to others.

