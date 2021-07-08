https://www.dailywire.com/news/faucis-niaid-funded-uc-san-francisco-study-involving-aborted-babies-spleens-lymph-nodes

The University of California-San Francisco is using organs from aborted babies in a federally-funded study.

On Tuesday, The Daily Wire reported that researchers at the university harvested genitalia — including “gonads” — for experiments. A subsequent analysis from The Daily Wire showed that UCSF’s Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health supports several programs that have collectively trained thousands of medical students across the United States to perform abortions.

Pro-Life San Francisco — which has investigated many of UCSF’s ties to the abortion industry through public records requests — discovered that a May 2021 study at the university experimented upon second-trimester babies obtained from “terminated pregnancies.”

The study — “Viable bacterial colonization is highly limited in the human intestine in utero” — examined the extent to which various types of bacteria would grow in the aborted babies’ spleens, lymph nodes, and small intestines.

One section of the report — “Human Samples and Consent” — stated that the “donated” human tissue was acquired under the auspices of the UCSF Committee on Human Research’s protocols after written informed consent from the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

The babies — which were “transported in media on ice and processed within 2 hours after collection” — ranged between 18 and 22 weeks gestation at the time of their deaths.

In the second trimester of pregnancy, babies are capable of sucking their thumbs, yawning, stretching, and making faces.

Among the several sources listed in the acknowledgment section of the study were:

A $783,000 National Science Foundation grant made to San Francisco State University (Grant No. 0821619 )

A $447,339 National Science Foundation grant made to San Francisco State University (Grant No. 0949176 )

A $13,460,667 National Science Foundation grant made to the Trustees of the University of California (Grant No. 1650113 )

A National Institutes of Health grant from which the University of California has drawn $10,997,638 since 2019 (Grant No. P30 DK063720 )

A National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases grant from which the University of California has drawn $113,727 since 2017 (Grant No. F31 AI136336 )

A National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases grant from which the University of California has drawn $1,053,000 since 2019 (Grant No. K08 AI128007 )

The last aforementioned grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases supports UCSF Department of Pediatrics assistant professor Joanna Halkias — who also works in the Division of Neonatology at the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland — in a five-year training program “for the development of an academic career with a research focus in the development of human fetal immunity.”

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who also serves as Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden.

