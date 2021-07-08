https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60e72100bbafd42ff5879742

(THE BLAZE) – Former reality TV star Farrah Abraham raised eyebrows after announcing that she encourages her 12-year-old daughter Sophia to take pregnancy tests for “fun.” Abraham, 30, rose to promine…

A coalition of 36 states and the District of Columbia are suing Google, alleging the tech giant illegally wields monopoly power over its app store.

(RED STATE) – An Eastern Washington man has been sentenced to two years in prison for assembling a working, homemade cannon on his property. 63-year-old Kent Kimberling of Garfield has been sitting in…

In a rare move for a Hollywood star, Ashton Kutcher has issued a warning about China, saying Beijing could use TikTok to influence the minds of Americans when it comes to issues like Taiwan and the So…

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) told Breitbart News that if socialists win and implement “Marxism” in government that the “first victim” of the new leftist society would be creative community leaders lik…

