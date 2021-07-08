https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/08/flashback-of-the-view-co-host-ana-navarro-gushing-over-holy-spirit-michael-avenatti-stirs-up-a-great-idea-for-his-work-release/

Earlier today, Michael Avenatti cried as he was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison. After that we served up a reminder of all the media fawning that took place when Avenatti was the anti-Trump, and it’s all aged badly.

This one is particularly cringey. Here’s “The View” co-host Ana Navarro explaining how Avenatti is “like the holy spirit” while also suggesting he be a permanent panelist on the show:

Remember when Ana Navarro fawned over Michael Avenatti so much that she offered him a spot on The View? pic.twitter.com/M4jVmCwwiz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2021

And with that, an idea has been spawned:

that would be a great idea for his work release, he can take the meghan mccain seat https://t.co/vl5Ts9udn9 — wyatt.today (@wyatttoday) July 8, 2021

LMAO!

This is worthy of a Pulitzer, right? 🤣😂 https://t.co/kq2kPJqKbK — ✌🏼Andy Splatz✌🏼 (@AndySplatz) July 8, 2021

There needs to be a nationally televised awards show to honor the worst media & pundit takes of the year and beyond. It would get better ratings than the Oscars, that’s for sure.

