Disgraced lawyer and conspiracy theorist Michael Avenatti is being sentenced for extortion charges as of Thursday afternoon. Avenatti represented former porn star Stormy Daniels, who later accused him of using her brand to attack former President Donald Trump and eventually severed ties with Avenatti. During the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Avenatti elevated outlandish and unfounded claims in attempt to derail the confirmation. None of Avenatti’s claims were found to be true. Though Avenatti is a notorious proponent of unfounded conspiracies, mainstream media spent the better part of 2019 and 2020 fawning over him.

CNN’s host of “Reliable Sources” Brian Stelter praised Avenatti as a potential presidential contender. CNN’s Brian Stelter last year on Michael Avenatti running for president: “And looking ahead to 2020, one reason I’m taking you seriously as a contender is because of your presence on cable news.” pic.twitter.com/2Wn2bX17kx — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 22, 2019 Frequent co-host of “The View” Ana Navarro compared Avenatti to “The Holy Spirit.” Remember when Ana Navarro fawned over Michael Avenatti so much that she offered him a spot on The View? pic.twitter.com/M4jVmCwwiz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2021 MSNBC host Joy Reid entertained the disgraced attorney’s legal […]

