A former Pentagon official with the Trump administration, Kash Patel spoke to Jan Jekielek about how the Capitol riot of January 6 could have been prevented. Patel, who was Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, said “We had offered the Capitol Police, and Mayor Bowser of Washington, DC, thousands of National Guardsmen and women, two days before January 6. And they turned us down.”

“Why, on January 6, when it has now publicly been admitted by the FBI that they had information that there could possibly be a situation like that at the United States Capitol, why weren’t the Cabinet secretaries under President Trump, briefed?” Patel asked.

“Why didn’t the FBI put a thousand uniformed agents around the US Capitol? Where was the fence, right? These are the lackings of that led to January 6. These are the mistakes—intentional or otherwise—that led to January 6.

“And if you look at the video from January 6, and they still won’t release all of it, and entire side of the Capitol, I believe it’s the south side, was totally unmanned. No police officers whatsoever, and that’s where the crowd came in through,” Patel said. “And you have to ask yourself: ‘What happened on January 6?'”

Jekielek asked if it could have been that there was not enough “information sharing happening.”

Patel replied “I think it was not enough information sharing happening, and I think that what people now are starting to realize is that the protecting of the US Capitol on a day like January 6 is a law enforcement function. You cannot the United States military descend, and occupy, the area around the United States Capitol. It’s literally illegal.

“But they can assist their law enforcement partners through a request from the mayor, or the governor, or the Capitol Police, and that’s what should have happened, and that’s what we told them they might want to consider but they flat-out rejected it—for political reasons, I believe,” Patel said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is currently forming a committee to investigate the what led to the Capitol riot. This after a measure to form a committee in congress was blocked by senate Republicans. What is being touted as the 6 month anniversary of the Capitol riot was on July 6, and leftist news media had a field-day reliving what the president has termed the “worst assault on our democracy since the Civil War.“

On the 6 month anniversary, Biden re-upped that claim, issuing a statement condemning the “disorder” of the day. “Not even during the Civil War did insurrectionists breach our Capitol, the citadel of our democracy. But six months ago today, insurrectionists did,” Biden wrote.

“This was not dissent. It was disorder. It posed an existential crisis and a test of whether our democracy could survive—a sad reminder that there is nothing guaranteed about our democracy,” said Biden.

The Capitol riot of Jan. 6 saw Trump supporters broke off from a rally at the ellipse and enter into the Capitol unlawfully, disrupting Congress until they were quelled by law enforcement.





