Andrew Weissman, a former DOJ employee who served on Robert Mueller’s failed special counsel investigation into President Donald Trump, made the bizarre claim on MSNBC that Fox News host Tucker Carlson is “anti-American” for being upset that the National Security Agency has unmasked him, spied on his private emails, and then leaked said emails to left-wing journalists.

“They could have gone to the Attorney General, and Tucker Carlson could have joined them to say ‘You know what I’m concerned about here is not that there was incidental collection when i am calling a foreigner,’ including of course when you’re trying to reach out to Vladimir Putin, you can pretty much be sure that you’re going to be, uh, high risk of being intercepted,” Weissmann said.

MSNBC analyst Henry Weissmann: “Anti-American” for @TuckerCarlson to complain about being spied on. “He wanted to use this for his own purposes and to sow distrust [of the NSA], which is so anti-American.” pic.twitter.com/L5NIheS2IL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 8, 2021

Weismann continued, “He could’ve said, ‘look, there’s a First Amendment issue here, and we want to make sure that there are safeguards at the Department of Justice,’ but he didn’t take that route. He did, as you said, and as Frank pointed out, he wanted to use this really or his own purposes and to sow distrust, which is so anti-American.”

As National File previously reported, the NSA has denied spying on Carlson, claiming Carlson was not a “target” of an investigation. As Carlson pointed out, this response does not actually address whether he was spied on:

“We made a very straightforward claim: NSA has read my private emails without my permission,” said Carlson. “Tonight’s statement from the NSA does not deny that. Instead, it comes with this non-sequitur: Tucker Carlson has never been an intel target.” Carlson explained that, in a heated discussion with the NSA, they repeatedly denied that they spied on him, but also repeatedly demurred when asked how his whistleblower knew the contents of Carlson’s private emails.

Carlson confirmed this week that copies of his emails have been leaked to journalists in Washington, D.C.

