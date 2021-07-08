https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/former-white-house-doctor-rep-ronny-jackson-biden-mental-state-not-laughing-matter-video/

Dr. Ronny Jackson was the White House doctor who administered a cognitive test to Donald Trump, which he passed with flying colors.

Now Jackson is a member of Congress and he is extremely concerned about Biden’s cognitive state.

He spoke to Sean Hannity about it and said it’s not a laughing matter.

Breitbart reports:

GOP Rep. Jackson Warns Biden’s Cognitive Abilities Will Cause U.S. to ‘Pay a Price’ During an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity” on Tuesday, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) said President Joe Biden wasn’t inspiring confidence domestically or abroad as president. The freshman lawmaker told host Sean Hannity he thought America’s adversaries were taking advantage of the president’s perceived weaknesses. “Fifty-seven percent, Doctor, think that somebody else is in charge in the White House, including 58% of independents and a third of Democrats think that he’s not making the decisions,” Hannity said. “How does a — how does a country function if the president’s incapable of performing his duties? That’s what the poll says. My personal poll — everybody I talk to talks about it.” “Well, Sean, we can’t — we can’t function,” Jackson replied. “I mean, we’re spending money like it’s going out of style right now. We at least need to know that our commander-in-chief, our head of state, and our president knows what’s going on in that regard.

Watch the video below:

Why won’t Biden have a physical & cognitive exam and release the results? It’s because the majority of Americans KNOW something’s not right with our alleged “Commander in Chief.” If Biden’s not capable of running our country – who’s REALLY in charge? You DESERVE to know! pic.twitter.com/IGL04eT4Kv — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 7, 2021

Jackson makes a very valid point here.

The media constantly questioned Trump’s mental fitness for office. Now they cheer when Biden is able to order ice cream.

It’s a serious issue and Biden should take a cognitive test.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

