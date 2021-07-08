https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/08/fort-lauderdale-mayor-channels-springfield-wants-elon-musk-to-build-the-city-a-tunnel-from-downtown-to-the-beach/

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Mayor Dean Trantalis, last heard from turning an awful traffic accident into a terror attack without any evidence, announced that the city has “formally accepted tonight a proposal from @elonmusk’s @boringcompany to build an underground transit system between downtown and the beach”:

In other words, this is the “Marge vs. the Monorail” episode from “The Simpsons” come to life:

He says the city can use the company’s underground system in Las Vegas as a guide:

Um, who wants to tell him why Las Vegas is slightly different geologically than South Florida? In Vegas, the tunnel is 40-feet below street level:



In South Florida, this means building a tunnel AND then sealing that tunnel from the water table:

You CAN build a tunnel in the area — there’s one to the port in Miami, for example — but it’s way more expensive to do so:

The tunnel, as proposed, would have to go under the city, then under expensive homes, then under the Intracoastal Waterway, and then arrive at the beach? Sounds legit:

Mother Jones editor-in-chief calls it “the dumbest, most wasteful idea ever”:

Paging Gov. Ron DeSantis:

