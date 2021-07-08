https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/were-coming-your-children-san-francisco-gay-mens-choir-sings-criticized-viral-video?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Choir is facing backlash for a recent online video in which one member sings, “We’re coming for your children.”

The group purportedly says the video was meant as “tongue-in-cheek” humor from a group that spreads the message of love and tolerance through music.

However, some on social media say the lyrics are questionable.

“We’ll convert your children,” a soloist sings in the video. “Happens bit by bit. Quietly and subtly. And you will barely notice it. You can keep them from disco. Warn about San Francisco. Make ’em wear pleated pants. We don’t care. We’ll convert your children. We’ll make them tolerant and fair. … We’re coming for them, we’re coming for your children.”

They lyrics apparently play on the stereotype of LGBTQ+ people want to convert straight people.

The video was made in honor of Gay Pride month in June and the song is titled “A Message From the Gay Community.”

“One Twitter user said in response to the video: “This is unacceptable. Sounds like some kind of cult. You are coming after our kids?”

The group on Thursday posted a 419-word response to the criticism, saying in part the “far-right conservatives media” has taken the lyrics “out of context to support a narrative that suits their intolerant and hateful needs.”

The YouTube video was switched to private after receiving 88 likes and 5,000 dislikes, according to website The Post Millennial.

