Former National Security Advisor and retired three star general Michael Flynn has endorsed Vernon Jones for Governor of Georgia.

The general said that he is “an unflinching and common sense driven leader committed to preserving the greatness of Georgia which is under siege from the radical left.”

Gen. Flynn also blasted current Governor Brian Kemp as a “make-believe conservative.”

“I strongly and wholeheartedly endorse Vernon Jones to become the next Governor of the great state of Georgia,” Gen. Flynn said in a statement provided to the Gateway Pundit. “Vernon Jones is an unflinching and common sense driven leader committed to preserving the greatness of Georgia which is under siege from the radical left due to the failures of make-believe conservatives like Brian Kemp. People forget that I’m a former Democrat myself, and the fear he instills in the corrupt Democrat Party machine is second only to President Donald J. Trump. Vernon is the only candidate in this race with the experience, the discernment, and the spine to get Georgia back on track respecting the rule of law, ensuring election integrity, and preserving conservative values. Let’s protect Georgia’s and America’s future by electing Vernon Jones as the next Governor of Georgia.”

Jones has said that he is honored and humbled to receive the support of Gen. Flynn.

“I am not only honored to have the support of General Flynn, but I am incredibly humbled. For three decades, General Flynn selflessly served our country, fighting to put America First and keep America free. I look forward to welcoming him to Georgia soon on the campaign trail,” Jones said.

Jones has already raised $650K in 10 weeks for his bid to defeat Kemp — who many Republicans are furious with over his lack of action to restore election integrity.

