https://www.oann.com/google-to-buy-japan-payment-startup-for-182-million-plus-nikkei/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=google-to-buy-japan-payment-startup-for-182-million-plus-nikkei
FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Paresh Dave
July 8, 2021
TOKYO (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google is set to buy Japanese smartphone payment startup Pring for more than 20 billion yen ($181.9 million), the Nikkei financial daily reported on Thursday.
(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)