https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60e7ada8bbafd42ff587a403
Arizona leftist reporter Mary Jo Pitzl tweeted out today on the continued audit efforts at the Wesley Bolin Building in Phoenix. Her tweet was retweeted by Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Mary Jo Pitz…
Why Do Retired (And Now Active Duty) Generals And Admirals Behave The Way They Do? Senior Military Leaders Need To Be Held Accountable….
A viral email is now circulating that I think needs to be identified properly and the author fully credited. It is titled: A Speech Every American High School Principal Should Give The speech that sho…
Dean Cain, who played Superman in the TV series “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” recently appeared on Fox & Friends to slam Marvel Comics’ new “woke” Captain America, saying, “I am so…
Two men with South Florida ties are accused of taking part in the assassination of Haiti’s president. Like much about this week’s shocking murder in the troubled country, mystery shrouds the few detai…