https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/08/governor-oddly-not-named-in-story-of-repealed-law-that-could-have-more-quickly-repaired-surfside-condo/

NBC 6 in South Florida has a story out Thursday about a Florida law that could have more quickly repaired the collapsed Surfside condo had it not been repealed. We saw a lot of people tweeting that the story completely left out the name of the governor who repealed that law, and sure enough, when we read it, we couldn’t find the name either. The only clue is that it was repealed in 2010.

Seems like Ron DeSantis’s name would be in the headline had he been the one to repeal it.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...