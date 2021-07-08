https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/08/governor-oddly-not-named-in-story-of-repealed-law-that-could-have-more-quickly-repaired-surfside-condo/

NBC 6 in South Florida has a story out Thursday about a Florida law that could have more quickly repaired the collapsed Surfside condo had it not been repealed. We saw a lot of people tweeting that the story completely left out the name of the governor who repealed that law, and sure enough, when we read it, we couldn’t find the name either. The only clue is that it was repealed in 2010.

Collapsed Surfside Condo Could Have Been Repaired Faster Under Repealed Fla. Law, Experts Say https://t.co/C3oLmiMHrw — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) July 8, 2021

It’s weird that this article doesn’t mention that @CharlieCrist, the Democrat trying to run against DeSantis in the upcoming election, was the Governor that repealed that law. https://t.co/UVlYTfWmSG — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 8, 2021

Nowhere do you mention who repealed it. Weird! Could that be because it’s Charlie Crist (D), currently running against @GovRonDeSantis for Florida Governor?

No where in the article: DeSantis’s opponent, Charlie Crist, was the Florida governor in 2010 when the law was repealed. That should be in there. — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) July 8, 2021

Why did they “forget” to include that? — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 8, 2021

Have you contacted @CharlieCrist for comment? He was the Governor who signed the repeal of this law. 🧐 interesting how you forgot to mention that, @nbc6 — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 8, 2021

Where’s the comment from the Florida Governor at the time, @CharlieCrist? Seems pretty important to the story. Any thoughts @jonschuppe @PhilPrazan? Or was getting comment from the Governor in charge at the time too much journalism for you? — Rai Masuda (@rai_guy) July 8, 2021

Perhaps you “forgot” to mention that law was repealed by DeSantis’s Democrat predecessor, because you are in bed with the Democrat Party, just like all other establishment media outlets? — Bob Kosch, Easter Worshipper (@KoschBob) July 8, 2021

You could have put the name of the person who did this (Crist) in the headline. — Justin Kennedy ✝️ (@notabotokay) July 8, 2021

Who repealed that law? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 8, 2021

Why is it random people on Twitter know more about a story than the press?? — Lost in Space (@Sneakeyghost) July 8, 2021

Because they actually care to seek out the truth and not tell narratives or made up stories. — JuanDiez1218 (@diez1218) July 8, 2021

This is a classic case of media misinformation. Pravda. It’s not as much what they say, but what they don’t say. Don’t think for a minute that it’s not intentional. It is. All of it is. — Birdland (@Nevermore522055) July 8, 2021

Keep publishing work like this @nbc6!!! That 29% credibility rating you all have earned definitely has room to go lower. pic.twitter.com/YfxptgxpnJ — KG (@kgfreestate) July 8, 2021

Seems like Ron DeSantis’s name would be in the headline had he been the one to repeal it.

