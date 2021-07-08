https://justthenews.com/world/haitian-officials-arrest-us-citizen-among-those-suspected-killing-haitian-president

Six men including a U.S. citizen are in custody in connection with the assassination Haiti President Jovenel Moïse.

The American has been identified as James Solages, a man of Haitian descent, according to The Washington Post.

Moïse was killed overnight Wednesday at his home. His wife, first lady Martine Moïse, was wounded in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a Miami hospital where she is reportedly out of immediate danger.

Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s minister of elections and inter-party relations, said another detainee is also suspected to be Haitian American.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the attack was executed by highly trained and heavily armed gunmen. The assassination was also purportedly carried out by outside forces with help from people inside of Haiti.

The men purportedly posed as U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency officers.

