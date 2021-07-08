https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/environment/heavy-rain-and-wind-hit-nyc-tropical-storm-elsa-slams-northeast?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Tropical storm Elsa quickly moved north from Florida up the coast and slammed New York City with heavy rains and winds up to 50 mph Friday morning.

Several tornado warnings in the New England area were issued as the storm moved through and about 40 million people were under flash flood watches with up to six inches of rain possible in some areas.

New York subway lines faced minimal disruptions despite flooding in some stations. Sarah Feinberg, the New York City Transit president, said system “weathered the storm quite well.”

The fast-moving storm is now on its way to Boston and Canada where it is expected to continue downgrading to a post-tropical cyclone.

