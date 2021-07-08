https://noqreport.com/2021/07/08/high-school-censors-discriminates-against-conservative-club/

An Arizona high school is under fire for censoring a Turning Point USA chapter’s speech on social media and in its weekly meetings.

Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which is representing the conservative club and its student organizer Erin Remfrey, sent a letter Tuesday to officials at the Higley Unified School District in Gilbert for denying them free speech and equal access.

“Public school officials have no business censoring speech and denying equal access to a student group based on its political beliefs,” said ADF Senior Counsel Tyson Langhofer, director of the ADF Center for Academic Freedom.

"Williams Field High School recognizes dozens of student groups of different perspectives and allows them equal access," Langhofer added. "By denying these same rights to TPUSA, school administrators are discriminating against its viewpoints and shutting down the free exchange of ideas on campus."

