Speaking on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Wednesday evening, The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles discussed former President Donald Trump’s plan to sue Big Tech corporations with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson.

“Donald Trump is still banned on pretty much every social media platform, and so are a lot of people,” Carlson stated. “People whose views are inconvenient for the people in power.”

“Now Donald Trump says he’s going to do something about this,” Carlson continued. “He’s announced he’s suing Facebook and Twitter.”

Carlson then introduced Michael Knowles, and asked whether “the former president has a shot at changing this censorship regime.”

“I certainly hope so,” Knowles responded. “What is so shocking to us, Tucker, is that a conservative is actually doing something to fight back against Big Tech censorship.”

“I think there’ve been a lot of conservatives in the past who have made the argument that it’s somehow not conservative for us to use our politics to rein in these woke oligarchs,” Knowles continued, before addressing Twitter’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, directly. “But let me tell you something. There is nothing conservative about allowing a handful of Silicon Valley oligarchs led by hipster Rasputin Jack Dorsey control our entire speech in this country up to and including censoring the duly elected sitting president as they did on January 7th and January 8th.”

“When you are controlling 90% of the speech in the country, the public square, you are by definition engaging in a political act and we the people absolutely have the right to do this,” Knowles argued.

“I’m going to be blunt,” Carlson said later. “Are you hopeful that this will in fact roll back to where we were five years ago and we can have a free country again, or do you think this will accelerate? Is there any stopping them, I guess is the question.”

Knowles then argued that “conservatives need to be a lot clearer about enforcing a standard, saying no, we are actually going to stand for something here.”

“If we really can’t discern between say, drag queen story hour and going to church on Sunday, if we really can’t discern between a private company pursuing its business and three dudes in Silicon Valley controlling our speech, then we have given up the capacity for self-government, which requires our faculties of reason, our moral conscience and the political power and the courage to wield that political power when people give it to us,” Knowles concluded.

In case you missed Tucker tonight! pic.twitter.com/7cDkOOoT2j — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 8, 2021

Trump announced on Wednesday that he was filing a series of lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube over a variety of issues related to the censorship of conservatives on the platforms.

“We’re demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing, and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing and canceling that you know so well,” Trump said, calling the lawsuits “a very important game-changer for our country.”

