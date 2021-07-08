https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/08/how-is-this-not-parody-cnbc-gets-lit-up-after-reporting-that-inflation-has-a-silver-lining/

You’ve no doubt noticed that inflation has become a problem, but don’t let that get you down, because CNBC is reporting that there’s a “silver lining” to it all:

Wow, that spin sounds like it could have come straight from the Biden press office!

We’ve come to expect nothing less from the media.

Here’s what might be coming next from CNBC:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...