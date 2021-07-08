https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/08/how-is-this-not-parody-cnbc-gets-lit-up-after-reporting-that-inflation-has-a-silver-lining/
You’ve no doubt noticed that inflation has become a problem, but don’t let that get you down, because CNBC is reporting that there’s a “silver lining” to it all:
Inflation’s silver lining: higher salaries https://t.co/DmXuzKlX8z
— CNBC (@CNBC) July 8, 2021
Wow, that spin sounds like it could have come straight from the Biden press office!
That’s NOT how it works.https://t.co/Xcse0elVSk
— Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) July 8, 2021
You Democrat propagandists are shameless.
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 8, 2021
We’ve come to expect nothing less from the media.
Wages are nowhere close to rising at the same level as current inflation, largely because inflation makes business budgets tighter. This is an insanely elitist take that in noway reflects the real world.
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 8, 2021
Buying $8.00 gas and $20/lb ground beef is going to be awesome because my wages will go up? Seriously, do you guys eat paint chips in the break room?
— Nuclear Ironman 🏊♂️🚴♂️🏃♂️🏅 (@NuclearHerbs) July 8, 2021
How to say you are a gender studies major without saying it. https://t.co/bZyYfterAe
— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) July 8, 2021
Tell me you failed economics class but get paid to write about it. https://t.co/bWzOWI6KHE
— Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 8, 2021
Inflation is awesome because make more money while losing purchasing power, according to NBC. https://t.co/A3lCS38jXs
— Cee Gee (@CeeGeeThree2) July 8, 2021
That’s a hell of a take cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/PDgyZPXpSL
— (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 8, 2021
Higher tax brackets for everybody!
— John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) July 8, 2021
How is this not parody? Our press is terrible. https://t.co/5XKqF6o57t
— An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) July 8, 2021
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2021
Inflation’s silver lining: your retirement funds will be worth nothing, but you will be paid more after being forced to go back to work. https://t.co/tZS31IjTLG
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 8, 2021
Here’s what might be coming next from CNBC:
For the next article, how about: “Earthquake’s silver lining: more construction jobs.”
— Alejandro (@gul_garak) July 8, 2021
House fire’s silver lining: lower heating bills https://t.co/KbM9ZYMX6J
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 8, 2021