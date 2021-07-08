https://www.nationalreview.com/2021/07/how-lawsuits-against-the-trump-organization-have-weakened-the-presidency/

Trump's critics chopped down another tree in the forest of laws and legal norms to pursue their devil, but to the harm of future presidents and the country.







W

as charging a Trump business aide for tax evasion worth the permanent damage to the presidency? After reading the indictments handed down last week, the former president’s supporters and critics should agree that the answer is no. President Biden may well suffer the harm, too.

After three years of criminal investigations into the businesses of the former president, Manhattan district attorney Cy Vance persuaded a grand jury last week to indict Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. Prosecutors claim that Weisselberg, and the company as a whole, engaged in a scheme for the past 15 years to …