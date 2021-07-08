https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/08/in-rush-to-dunk-on-marjorie-taylor-greene-for-her-brown-shirts-comment-salon-trips-spectacularly-over-their-own-hitler-headline/

Someone, please get Salon a mirror.

Thanks.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest Nazi analogy: Vaccine to be distributed by “medical brown shirts” https://t.co/xTTnbdTnjM — Salon (@Salon) July 8, 2021

Ok, so can we all pretty please with sugar on top agree to stop using Nazis, Hitler, and the Holocaust for any and all political commentary? Seriously. But while we are no fan of MTG’s comments, it’s absolutely hypocritical and embarrassing for Salon to call her out for it.

When they themselves have a history of using Hitler.

Case in point.

This you? https://t.co/rFfc1NBeAi Yes, MGT is making a dumb metaphor but you guys make your own cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/uTjig1kXvp pic.twitter.com/bIRe35joc3 — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 8, 2021

Oopsie.

Ad hominem is not an argument. — Jim Klariso (@JKlariso) July 8, 2021

Let’s not pretend they really care about making an argument.

It’s about narrative and agenda, and painting Republicans as unhinged, crazy people.

And let’s be honest, MTG makes it very easy for them to do that HOWEVER, this time, Salon themselves is just as guilty.

Which makes this pretty funny.

***

Related:

‘DAY MADE’: Michael Avenatti crying like a B*TCH during speech before sentencing is like watching KARMA in real-time

‘Now cut to Biden eating ice cream!’ Katie Pavlich owns Jen Psaki with just 1 tweet for singing happy birthday to a reporter

‘This ain’t it, dude’: Jonah Goldberg continuing to double down on NSA and condescending to journo who called him out does NOT go over well

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

