On Tuesday, The Daily Wire reported that the University of California-San Francisco is harvesting genitalia from aborted babies.

Pro-Life San Francisco recently obtained forty-two research logs showing that researchers had taken reproductive organs — including “gonads” — from preborn children. The group also discovered that the university and its “Women’s Options Centers” have no protocol for aiding babies who are born alive following botched abortions, indicating that survivors are in all probability left to die with no attempts at medical assistance.

Under the financial auspices of Warren Buffett and the National Institutes of Health, UCSF’s involvement in the abortion industry extends far beyond the dissection of forty-two deceased children.

Indeed, through manifold programs and initiatives offered by the Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health, UCSF is the “late-term abortion training capital” of the United States.

Ryan Residency

Through the Bixby Center’s Kenneth J. Ryan Residency Training Program in Abortion & Family Planning, obstetrics and gynecology departments across the United States are equipped to “establish a formal, opt-out rotation in family planning, either by establishing or expanding an outpatient family planning service within the medical center or by linking institutions with community partners such as Planned Parenthood.”

Over the past two decades, the Ryan Residency has granted at least 3,800 residents “exposure to and skills in first- and second-trimester abortion care” through its eighty-nine programs across the United States. According to a survey of the participants, roughly 1,700 residents now intend to “provide abortion care in their post-residency practice.”

The Ryan Residency’s Didactic Curriculum in Family Planning — which serves as a “curricular resource for family planning training” complete with articles, videos, and quizzes — offers modules such as:

An Introduction to Reproductive Justice

Overview of Abortion Care

First-Trimester Uterine Aspiration Abortion and Second-Trimester Dilation and Evacuation

Medication Abortion and Labor Induction Termination

“Uterine aspiration” abortions use suction to pull a preborn baby out of his or her mother’s womb. “Dilation and evacuation” abortions — sometimes called partial-birth abortions — involve dilating the cervix, using forceps to pull pieces of the preborn baby from the uterus, and employing suction to empty the uterus of fluids and stray tissue. “Labor induction” abortions entail stopping a preborn baby’s heartbeat with an injection, then artificially triggering contractions so that the mother delivers the deceased child.

The Ryan Residency’s recruitment brochure for medical students laments that obstetrics and gynecology programs “do not offer routine abortion training” and “spend little time discussing abortion.” Beyond residencies, students are encouraged to attend an annual Conference on Family Planning “for a weekend of abortion and family planning education” and an Abortion Training Institute to “learn all about abortion procedures” and “abortion-focused legislation.”

Fellowship in Family Planning

In addition to the Ryan Residency, the Bixby Center offers the Fellowship in Family Planning — a two-year intensive complete with health insurance, loan repayment assistance, and a stipend — which markets itself as “the only fellowship in the nation that provides the opportunity to develop high-level research and clinical skills in contraception and abortion.”



The program’s site explains that participants “receive training in clinical and epidemiologic research, develop clinical and teaching skills, have opportunities to work internationally, and connect to a rapidly expanding network of family planning experts.”

The participants’ clinical training includes:

All methods of pregnancy termination

All diagnostic methods to confirm uterine and tubal pregnancy

Anesthesia and pain control

Ultrasonography related to contraception and abortion

Treatment of complications

All methods of contraception currently available and under investigation

Sterilization

Gynecologic surgery

Practices, policies, and research relating to international contraception and abortion

The Fellowship in Family Planning is offered at thirty-one universities across the United States — including four of the eight Ivy League schools and nine of the nation’s top ten medical universities:

Columbia University

Emory University

Harvard Medical School

Johns Hopkins University

New York University

Northwestern University

Stanford University

University of California, San Francisco

University of Michigan

University of New Mexico

University of Pennsylvania

University of Pittsburgh

University of Washington

Yale University

Activists, Abortionists, and Facebook Fact-Checkers

Employees of the Bixby Center carry tremendous influence within pro-choice spheres.

Jody Steinauer

Bixby Center Director Jody Steinauer — who also serves as Vice Chair of UCSF’s Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences — has launched a number of international abortion organizations.

In 2012, Steinauer founded the Bixby Center’s Innovating Education in Reproductive Health. According to Steinauer’s faculty profile, the group “creates free curricula and learning tools about sexual and reproductive health — including abortion — for clinicians and learners in the health professions.”

Over 10,000 viewers from more than 150 countries “have watched IERH’s pioneering video-based online abortion course, which is available in English, Spanish, and French.” IERH’s website also features videos about “trans inclusive care” and “obstetric racism.”

As a medical student, Steinauer founded Medical Students for Choice — an organization that is currently training over 13,000 young people to become “tomorrow’s abortion providers and pro-choice physicians.”

Daniel Grossman

Daniel Grossman — who directs the Bixby Center’s Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health — is a practicing abortionist at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Guided by “an understanding of the role that structural inequities play in shaping health,” ANSIRH conducts “innovative, rigorous, multidisciplinary research on complex issues related to people’s sexual and reproductive lives.” The group leverages its research to “drive legal and legislative change at the local, state and national levels.”

Grossman served for six years on the board of NARAL Pro-Choice America — the nation’s largest abortion lobby.

Grossman’s profile explains that he has worked to improve “family planning access” in the United States, Latin America, and Sub-Saharan Africa. He has also received awards and fellowships from Yale University, Stanford University, and various pro-choice organizations, and Facebook has tapped Grossman to serve as an independent fact-checker on abortion-related content.

Pro-Life San Francisco told The Daily Wire that it is important for Americans to know “who is in charge of the research, what is the research facility, what is the goal of the research, and who is funding the research” at any nearby universities that participate in abortion-related activities. “Those questions, in our experience, have been enough to usually uncover unsavory information about these programs.”

“Additionally, it’s important for community members to frequently search online for published research that was written as a result of fetal tissue procurement,” the group continued. “Making some type of public stand against this is important… These things accumulate over time to raise awareness and shut it down.”

