The Daily Beast on Wednesday was brutalized on social media after making Lego the focus of a report on a January 6 “riot leader.”

The outlet published a piece Wednesday titled, “Riot Leader Had ‘Fully Constructed U.S. Capitol Lego Set’ at Home, FBI Says.”

“Federal investigators seized an unusual piece of evidence from a Pennsylvania man indicted last month for his role in the Capitol riot — a Lego replica of the building he allegedly stormed,” The Daily Beast reported. “Robert Morss, 27, is accused of leading fellow rioters in what prosecutors say was ‘one of the most intense and prolonged clashes’ with officers on Jan. 6.”

The report referenced court documents obtained by The Smoking Gun, with The Daily Beast adding that “prosecutors didn’t say whether Morss used his toy to help plan the Capitol insurrection.”

Critics immediately blasted The Daily Beast for their report on social media.

The Blaze’s Sara Gonzales tweeted, “President Trump ‘iNcItEd An InSuRrEcTiOn’ or the Capitol riot was ‘pre-planned.’”

“Pick one,” she added.

President Trump “iNcItEd An InSuRrEcTiOn” or the Capitol riot was “pre-planned.” Pick one. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) July 7, 2021

Rita Panahi replied with a meme of The Simpsons’ Ralph Wiggum holding a sparkler.

Other users were also quick to mock The Daily Beast.

“Which would suggest the riot wasn’t spontaneous,” replied one user. “Oh, The Babylon Bee is going to have fun with this one,” responded another.

One critic pointed out that other lines of investigation are comparatively cold.

“Meanwhile, the dude who placed two actual pipe bombs the night before remains free to build whatever he wants to build,” they said.

Others were more comical with their responses.

“Oh gosh, my child has a Millennium Falcon Lego set. I’m going to have to keep close tabs on him,” wrote one parent. “Ok serious question…should I get rid of my grandson’s Lego Millennium Falcon? I don’t want the government thinking he’s a smuggler,” joked another.

Another user responded, “Fully assembled? Nobody can fully assemble a Lego set on their own. It must be a conspiracy.”

Part of the criticism surrounded the fact that media outlets focused on the “fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set,” while burying other more relevant factors, such as the line, “FBI investigators seized an array of firearms from his home.”

This wasn’t the first time in recent days that the media was mocked for coverage of January 6.

On Tuesday, VICE News portrayed journalists as victims of the Capitol riots. “NEW: Reporters who survived the deadly Capitol riot are still struggling,” the outlet tweeted. “Some won’t go back into the building. Several have sought therapy to deal with trauma. Many still aren’t sleeping well.”

“This is ridiculous. Grow up you weirdos. How can one group of people be so addicted to pretending they’re victims?” responded Robby Starbuck.

This is ridiculous. Grow up you weirdos. How can one group of people be so addicted to pretending they’re victims? https://t.co/9hJlhwpM3n — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 6, 2021

“‘Reporters who still survived…’ You mean…all of them?” joked Sara Gonzales.

“Reporters who still survived…” You mean…all of them? https://t.co/l3z7NIDzBt — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) July 7, 2021

Federalist co-founder Sean Davis was less subtle. “Get a freaking grip, you bunch of whiny babies,” he tweeted.

Get a freaking grip, you bunch of whiny babies. https://t.co/oQOEBkT9wm — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 6, 2021

