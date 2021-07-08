https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/health/its-time-start-mandating-vaccines-private-companies-cnn-medical-analyst-says?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A CNN medical analyst says businesses should start mandating workers be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who teaches at Georgetown University, said that all students and staff will be required to be vaccinated in order to return to his campus and the standard also should be enforced at private organizations.

“I do think it’s time to start mandating vaccines,” Reiner said on CNN. “And I think that private industry and private organizations will do that.”

Vaccinations rates in the U.S. have leveled off since an early surge after FDA emergency approval. And the White House has announced efforts to vaccinate more Americans at local levels by going door to door.

Because the Food and Drug Administration has not fully approved the vaccine for use, it remains under emergency authorization, something more difficult for schools and businesses to require.

