https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2021/07/08/jack-maxey-delivers-copy-of-hunter-biden-laptop-to-senator-grassley-and-begs-congress-to-confront-reality-of-biden-crime-family/

Patriot and veteran Jack Maxey, former co-host of War Room Pandemic, has delivered a digital copy of the Hunter Biden laptop to Senator Chuck Grassley’s office in Washington, D.C. with a plea to finally take action against the Biden Crime Family. Evidence of highly organized crime is documented on the device.

You can read his letter below.

