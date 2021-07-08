https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2021/07/08/jack-maxey-delivers-copy-of-hunter-biden-laptop-to-senator-grassley-and-begs-congress-to-confront-reality-of-biden-crime-family/
Patriot and veteran Jack Maxey, former co-host of War Room Pandemic, has delivered a digital copy of the Hunter Biden laptop to Senator Chuck Grassley’s office in Washington, D.C. with a plea to finally take action against the Biden Crime Family. Evidence of highly organized crime is documented on the device.
You can read his letter below.