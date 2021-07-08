https://www.oann.com/japan-pm-decision-on-olympic-spectators-will-be-made-based-on-existing-rules/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=japan-pm-decision-on-olympic-spectators-will-be-made-based-on-existing-rules



FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference after the government's decision to exted a state of emergency amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 28, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS

July 8, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday any decision on the size of crowds for the Tokyo Olympics will be made based existing domestic rules.

Under a state of emergency, the number of spectators at major events in Japan is capped at 50% of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 5,000.

Earlier on Thursday, Suga announced that the government would put Tokyo, host of the Tokyo Games that are scheduled to start on July 23, under a coronavirus state of emergency from July 12 to Aug. 22.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Alex Richardson)

