White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed President Joe Biden’s decision to fulfill former President Donald Trump’s pledge to withdraw United States military forces from Afghanistan, stating, “We’re not going to have a ‘mission accomplished’ moment in this regard. It’s a 20-year war that has not been won militarily.”

.@PressSec Jen Psaki on Afghanistan withdrawal: “We’re not going to have a ‘mission accomplished’ moment in this regard. It’s a 20-year war that has not been won militarily.” pic.twitter.com/ngmD8GwS5O — The Hill (@thehill) July 8, 2021

A transcript is as follows:

REPORTER: Is this speech that’s happening by the president considered the final word by the White House as America’s longest war draws down or does the president plan to mark this in some other way when all of the troops are home? JEN PSAKI: I would say the president will continue to update the American people as commander-in-chief while he’s making choices that are in our national security interests. Today is an example of that. Today is another opportunity to communicate again why he made the decision he made and communicate why it’s in our interests. I won’t rule out if he will speak on Afghanistan in the future. In terms of plans for the end for our men and women coming back, I don’t have anything to preview. We’re not going to have a “mission accomplished” moment in this regard. It’s a 20-year war that has not been won militarily. We’re proud of the men and women who have served.

