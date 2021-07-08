

House Republicans are gathering for a more coordinated crusade against Big Tech companies and their legal protections, putting out a specific game plan of legislative points to target.

Spearheading the efforts on the House Committee on the Judiciary for the Republicans is ranking member Jim Jordan of Ohio.

The Judiciary GOP posted their agenda roadmap earlier today.

? #BREAKING: House Judiciary Republicans Release Agenda for Taking on Big Tech. pic.twitter.com/LbZBmmIl4Z — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) July 7, 2021

It’s a three-prong approach hitting key areas of the litigation processes involved when it comes to acting on Big Tech censorship issues.

Speed: the opening section hits the most immediate blockage of time when it comes to the Big Tech issue. Jordan’s document demands “faster treatment of antitrust cases against Big Tech companies,” get a fast-track to appealing directly to the Supreme Court on such matters, and to guarantee state attorneys general have these same privileges.

Accountability: the theme of this section is making the available legal recourse more approachable for the average American. It calls out Section 230’s “liability shield” being exploited by Big Tech, and demands it specify “good faith” and “objectively reasonable criteria” as necessities when policing content.

Transparency: this last item describes how the decisions to censor people on social media are often kept in the vaguest possible justifications (the ongoing legal dispute between Project Veritas and Twitter as a prime example). Jordan’s proposal says content moderation decisions and censoring must be justified with “specificity and particularity” on a publicly available website.

Washington Examiner says the agenda items will be formally introduced as legislation “in the coming weeks” after consulting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other top Republicans on exacts.

But Jim Jordan is ready to play ball.

He told the outlet: “Big Tech has targeted conservatives for far too long. House Judiciary Republicans have had enough.”

A report from the Free Beacon goes into detail discussing more on the specific various legislative efforts underway by House Republicans to bring more accountability against Big Tech platforms and their decision-making.

But it’s not without obstacles. Relevant bills cosponsored by Colorado Republican Ken Buck give more power to the FTC for forcing companies to break up big businesses into smaller entities. People in Jim Jordan’s camp on the issue oppose the move amid concerns of potential partisan politicization.

However as Daily Caller previously pointed out, Jordan has actively pushed legislation related to amending Section 230.

The reason for Congress trying to make the FTC play comes as a US federal court dismissed the FTC’s big lawsuit against Facebook last month. While they still have thirty days from the time of that decision to appeal, the situation lays bare what Washington DC is contending with when it comes to addressing the Big Tech dilemma.