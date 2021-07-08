https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-michael-avenatti-sentenced-to-2-5-years-in-prison-for-nike-extortion-scheme/
AVENATTI UPDATE: Michael Avenatti Speaks with Reporters after Arrest in LA
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.15.18
Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti spoke with reporters Wednesday night after his sudden arrest on charges of ‘Felony Domestic Violence,’ saying he would “never strike a woman” and will be “fully exonerated” in time.
“I have never struck a woman. I never will strike a woman. I have been an advocate for women’s rights my entire career and I’m going to continue being an advocate. I’m not going to be intimidated from stopping what I’m doing,” said Avenatti.
“I’m the father to two beautiful, smart daughters. I would never disrespect them by touching a woman inappropriately or striking a woman. I am looking forward to a full investigation at which point I am confident I will be fully exonerated,” he added.
BACKLASH: NBC Anchor Says Michael Avenatti May Have ‘MISLED’ Network over Kavanaugh Accusation
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.26.18
NBC News anchor Chuck Todd accused lawyer and potential 2020 candidate Michael Avenatti of potentially “misleading” his network over accusations of sexual misconduct against Judge Brett Kavanaugh this week; adding the “evidence points that way.”
“Was this an intentional attempt to mislead our reporters? Evidence points that way,” posted the anchor on social media, referencing an NBC report that raised “new questions” over Avenatti’s behavior.
Todd’s comments come just hours after Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley referred Avenatti to the Department of Justice for making false statements during Kavanaugh’s brutal confirmation battle.