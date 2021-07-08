

Kyle Rittenhouse, now 18, has filed a motion to include the fact that one of the people he shot Joseph Rosenbaum was a convicted sex offender and therefore initiated the confrontation with Rittenhouse in an attempt to steal his rifle. Lawyers for the state have also filed competing motions asking to include a video of Rittenhouse in a brawl in 2019 where he is seen hitting a woman who allegedly attacked his sister, as well as asking to be allowed to claim that Rittenhouse was a member of the Proud Boys.

In August 2021, then 17-year-old Rittenhouse traveled from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to defend businesses in the area with the rifle he brought with him. Rittenhouse shot Jospeh Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber, and Gaige Grosskreutz. Rosenbaum and Huber died as a result of the shootings. Rittenhouse claims that the three men attacked him and he was acting in self-defence, according to the Daily Mail.

He is facing six counts in court related to the shootings. Rittenhouse came into the national spotlight as a result, with Rittenhouse’s $2 million dollar bail being paid by those who applauded him. Rittenhouse made his first in-person court appearance in May with a trail set to begin in November.

In the recent motions filed, Rittenhouse’s attorney’s want to present to the jury that Rosenbaum was a convicted sex offender and chased Rittenhouse in an attempt to acquire a firearm which he was barred from possessing. Rosenbaum was convicted of having sex with a minor in Arizona in 2002.

The prosecution also filed motions this week, one asking to include a video of Rittenhouse allegedly punching a woman in the back as part of a multi-person brawl after that woman allegedly had a physical altercation with his sister. The defence submitted a motion arguing that the video was irrelevant.

The second motion seeks to argue that Rittenhouse was a member of the Proud Boys after it was discovered that multiple people defending the business with him were members of the Proud Boys including the local chapter leader. Rittenhouse was also pictured drinking at a bar making a hand gesture associated with the group.

Rittenhouse’s defence argued that he did not know anyone in from the Proud Boys before the night of the riots nor anyone from the bar before he was seen there. Rittenhouse’s defence also filed to dismiss the weapons possession charge which apparently barred Rittenhouse from possessing the rifle he used that night arguing that the law only applies to short-barrelled shotguns and rifles.